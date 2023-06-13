 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: It’s “Reverse Boycott” day

MLB news roundup

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Today’s the day, Athletics Nation!

Fans of the Oakland A’s are preparing for the “Reverse Boycott” tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays. Whether or not they do end up moving, tonight figures to be a special night during a trying season.

Leading up to the game, A’s fans launched an extensive marketing campaign to promote the event. They reached out to season ticket holders, local businesses, and the community at large, urging them to attend the game and show their support for the team. The campaign emphasized the fact that there are tons and tons of A’s fans out there yearning for an owner that would actually invest in this team.

The reverse boycott game has sparked a lot of excitement among fans, who see it as an opportunity to rally behind their beloved team and make a statement about their support towards keeping this team in Oakland. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about the game, with fans sharing their plans to attend and encouraging others to do the same. The official hashtag, #ReverseBoycottGame, has been trending, further amplifying the buzz around the event.

Fans eagerly await the opportunity to come together and demonstrate their unwavering loyalty to the A’s. It remains to be seen how successful the event will be in reversing the team’s relocation plans, but one thing is certain— tomorrow night’s game promises to be a memorable and impactful experience for fans, players, and the entire Oakland community.

