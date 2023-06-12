Athletics vs. Rays Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics have won five in a row and return to the friendly confines of the Last Dive Bar to face the AL East leading Tampa Bay Rays. On the mound for the A’s will be RHP James Kaprielian with Shea Langeliers behind the plate. The top of the lineup doesn’t change much from the Milwaukee series. Esteury Ruiz will leadoff and start at center field, Ryan Noda will bat second and man first base while Ramon Laureano bats third and starts in right field. Seth Brown provides power in the cleanup spot and will start in left field while Brent Rooker gets a day off from the field and will DH.

Hottest team in baseball takes on the Rays pic.twitter.com/K0QsN3g7C4 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) June 12, 2023

The Rays roll into town with the best record in the major leagues and have won three consecutive series, with the latest coming against the Texas Rangers. The Rays send RHP Zach Eflin against the streaking A’s, catching for him and batting eight will be Christian Bethancourt. The DH and leadoff hitter is Yandy Diaz, with Luke Raley batting second and playing first base. Randy Arozarena bats third and takes his place in Left field while Isaac Paredes mans the hot corner and bats cleanup for the Rays.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2