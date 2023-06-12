A’s look to extend winning streak at home against Rays

Coming off of their first winning road trip of the season, the Oakland Athletics will return to the Coliseum where they will begin a seven-game homestand with a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. James Kaprielian will get the start for Oakland while Tampa will go with righty Zach Eflin.

Oakland is riding a five-game winning streak and have won their last two series, including a three-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers. The A’s have outscored their opponents 35-16 during the streak and will look to continue that momentum at home.

They will have their work cut out for them against the Rays who currently hold the best record in the majors at 48-20. Tampa swept a three-game series against Oakland back in early April in dominating fashion outscoring the A’s 27-1 over the three games.

Kaprielian got off to a tough start in 2023, but has pitched better since returning from a stint in the minors. He allowed four hits and two runs (one earned) over six innings in his last start against the Pirates. He has logged at least five innings and allowed three earned runs or less in four of his last five starts. Kaprielian faced the Rays back on April 9 and was lit up allowing three homers and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Eflin has been a workhorse for the Rays logging at least six innings in seven straight starts. He allowed three hits and struck out nine while throwing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in his last start against the Twins. Elfin faced the A’s back on April 7 and allowed three runs and struck out seven over six innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, June 12, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2