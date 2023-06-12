 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s fans to stage reverse boycott at Coliseum tomorrow

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

And happy five game streak and first series sweep to the A’s! It’s great to see the team showing signs of life ahead of what will hopefully be a powerful statement by Oakland fans at tomorrow evening’s game against the Rays.

While A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval continue wooing Nevada lawmakers in hopes of spiriting the team away to Las Vegas, Bay Area fans have organized a “reverse boycott” in which everyone is encouraged not to boycott tomorrow’s game, but rather to turn out in overwhelming numbers to prove once and for all that it is A’s ownership, not the fans, that are the problem with the franchise today.

Fans at the game are urged to help send the message that they demand Fisher sell the A’s to someone who cares about honoring the team’s Oakland roots and putting a competitive team on the field.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own “SELL” signs and shirts, but fans have also raised $30 thousand in contributions to partner with the Oaklandish apparel company to make thousands of free t-shirts that will be given away at tomorrow’s game.

Despite near-universal condemnation, John Fisher still seems determined to move the A’s to Vegas. But if Fisher and Kaval continue to stumble in their lobbying efforts in Vegas, and if fans pack the Coliseum tomorrow with the message to SELL while the A’s win their seventh straight, who knows? Maybe things can still turn around. Let’s Go, Oakland!

