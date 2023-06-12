Elephant Rumblings: A’s fans to stage reverse boycott at Coliseum tomorrow

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

And happy five game streak and first series sweep to the A’s! It’s great to see the team showing signs of life ahead of what will hopefully be a powerful statement by Oakland fans at tomorrow evening’s game against the Rays.

While A’s owner John Fisher and president Dave Kaval continue wooing Nevada lawmakers in hopes of spiriting the team away to Las Vegas, Bay Area fans have organized a “reverse boycott” in which everyone is encouraged not to boycott tomorrow’s game, but rather to turn out in overwhelming numbers to prove once and for all that it is A’s ownership, not the fans, that are the problem with the franchise today.

Dear Baseball Community,



We ask you to come together on June 13th and show your support for Saving Oakland Baseball. On June 13th, we are hosting our reverse boycott against A's ownership.



We ask you to join us from afar, and support our movement. #OakTogether pic.twitter.com/2ho9XMPqEm — (Un)Rooted In Oakland - Sell The A’s ☔️ (@OaklandRooted) June 10, 2023

Fans at the game are urged to help send the message that they demand Fisher sell the A’s to someone who cares about honoring the team’s Oakland roots and putting a competitive team on the field.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own “SELL” signs and shirts, but fans have also raised $30 thousand in contributions to partner with the Oaklandish apparel company to make thousands of free t-shirts that will be given away at tomorrow’s game.

Two more spots to pick up the SELL shirt giveaway have been added! #sell #fisherout pic.twitter.com/LH0iZFcoi6 — Oakland 68s (@Oakland68s) June 11, 2023

Despite near-universal condemnation, John Fisher still seems determined to move the A’s to Vegas. But if Fisher and Kaval continue to stumble in their lobbying efforts in Vegas, and if fans pack the Coliseum tomorrow with the message to SELL while the A’s win their seventh straight, who knows? Maybe things can still turn around. Let’s Go, Oakland!

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: 1B Tommy Stevenson off STK bereavement list, RHPs Freddy Tarnok & Stevie Emanuels & LHP Kirby Snead to ACL A’s on rehab, RHPs Royber Salinas & Grant Holman to MID IL, IF Kevin Smith to A’s, IF Nick Allen to LV… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 12, 2023

Savor the moment.

Your Oakland Athletics are the hottest team in baseball. Discuss — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 11, 2023

Respect from Brewers’ skipper.

Brewers acting manager Pat Murphy: “They’ve been getting their teeth kicked in in an embarrassing way when you look at record, but I know some of the characters there. They have great character. Those players played good baseball the past 10 days. It’s no fluke. They play hard.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 12, 2023

It’s hard enough to wield, let alone break!

This is why we can’t have nice things @ me https://t.co/O8WRj2tTpM — Kev (@KJS_4) June 11, 2023

Sodie comeuppance imminent.

A’s Prospect of the Day is catcher Tyler Soderstrom @tylersode who had a HR & a triple to help @AviatorsLV win on Saturday. He's hit 4 HRs in his last 6 games & now leads Las Vegas with 14 HRs. https://t.co/g0CAtruStI pic.twitter.com/vFWkjonRPE — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 11, 2023

Ironic observation of the day.