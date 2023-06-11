Athletics vs. Brewers Game Thread

As the A’s take on the Brewers today in Milwaukee, they will be fighting for a season’s first, a winning road trip. A win today will make it five in a row against the Nation League Central Division leaders the Pirates and Brewers.

A’s manager Mark Kotsay will send 27-year-old lefty JP Sears to the mound to face the Brew Crew who are currently tied for the division lead with Pittsburgh. Sears last started against the Pirates but didn’t factor in the decision. Taking the mound today for Milwaukee will be 27-year-old righty Freddy Peralta. Peralta will be making his thirteenth start of the season and is 5-5 with a 4.55 ERA.

Peralta will be facing the following A’s line-up:

Sears, looking for his first victory of the season, will go up against this Brewers line-up:

Game time is 11:10 AM PDT.