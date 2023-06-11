A’s look to complete winning road trip against Brewers

The Oakland Athletics will try to secure a winning road trip Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The A’s began the trip by getting swept in Miami, but then took two of three in Pittsburgh before taking two straight in Milwaukee. A win Sunday would give them their first series sweep of the season and their first winning road trip. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Milwaukee will go with Freddy Peralta.

Sears was uncharacteristically wild in his last start which led to an elevated pitch count and an early exit. Sears walked a season-high five batters while throwing 112 pitches over 4 2/3 innings against the Pirates. However, he was once again able to limit the damage allowing just two hits and one run to go along with six strikeouts. Sears has allowed two runs or less in five straight starts and has logged at least five innings in four of his last five.

Peralta has made 12 starts this season and has a 4.55 ERA and a 4.56 FIP in 65 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits, two runs and struck out nine over five innings in his last start against the Orioles.

Aledmys Diaz had three hits in Saturday’s win, including the go-ahead single in the 10th inning. He is hitting .288/.306/.356 with an 88 wRC+ in 19 games since returning from the injured list. Ramon Laureano went 1-for-4 Saturday extending his hitting streak to a season-best 11 straight games. Ryan Noda went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Saturday’s game snapping an eight-game on base streak dating back to May 31.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, June 11, 2:10 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2