Elephant Rumblings: A’s run winning streak to four

Paul Blackburn tossed six shutout innings Saturday and the Oakland Athletics came through with a timely hit in the 10th inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Saturday. Oakland has now won a season-high four straight games and secured their second straight series win. Aledmys Diaz paced the offense Saturday with three hits, including the go-ahead single in the 10th.

Mark Kotsay on the team’s four-game winning streak.

Kotsay says the A's are starting to come together as a club over this recent hot streak pic.twitter.com/i9JlHGdM86 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2023

Paul Blackburn on the team’s new found confidence.

Paul Blackburn and the A's are playing with a newfound confidence, and it's showing pic.twitter.com/9cndMdW2c3 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2023

The first ever fan funded giveaway will take place Tuesday in Oakland.

@MLB’s first ever fan funded giveaway! Provided to the first 7K fans in attendance at the #ReverseBoycott @Athletics game June 13th. Thank you to @Oaklandish and the most wonderful fan base in the world! #OAKtogether pic.twitter.com/gSjsHj9yjC — Oakland 68s (@Oakland68s) June 10, 2023

Down on the farm, Tyler Soderstrom homered again for Las Vegas