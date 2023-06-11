 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s run winning streak to four

Saturday’s news and notes

By Kris Willis
Paul Blackburn tossed six shutout innings Saturday and the Oakland Athletics came through with a timely hit in the 10th inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Saturday. Oakland has now won a season-high four straight games and secured their second straight series win. Aledmys Diaz paced the offense Saturday with three hits, including the go-ahead single in the 10th.

A’s Coverage

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Mark Kotsay on the team’s four-game winning streak.

Paul Blackburn on the team’s new found confidence.

The first ever fan funded giveaway will take place Tuesday in Oakland.

Down on the farm, Tyler Soderstrom homered again for Las Vegas

