Elephant Rumblings: A’s run winning streak to four

Paul Blackburn tossed six shutout innings Saturday and the Oakland Athletics came through with a timely hit in the 10th inning to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Saturday. Oakland has now won a season-high four straight games and secured their second straight series win. Aledmys Diaz paced the offense Saturday with three hits, including the go-ahead single in the 10th.
Best of Twitter
Mark Kotsay on the team’s four-game winning streak.
Kotsay says the A's are starting to come together as a club over this recent hot streak pic.twitter.com/i9JlHGdM86— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2023
Paul Blackburn on the team’s new found confidence.
Paul Blackburn and the A's are playing with a newfound confidence, and it's showing pic.twitter.com/9cndMdW2c3— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2023
The first ever fan funded giveaway will take place Tuesday in Oakland.
@MLB’s first ever fan funded giveaway! Provided to the first 7K fans in attendance at the #ReverseBoycott @Athletics game June 13th. Thank you to @Oaklandish and the most wonderful fan base in the world! #OAKtogether pic.twitter.com/gSjsHj9yjC— Oakland 68s (@Oakland68s) June 10, 2023
Down on the farm, Tyler Soderstrom homered again for Las Vegas
A’s Prospect of the Day is catcher Tyler Soderstrom @tylersode who had a HR & a triple to help @AviatorsLV win on Saturday. He's hit 4 HRs in his last 6 games & now leads Las Vegas with 14 HRs…https://t.co/g0CAtruStI https://t.co/8lhtRErERS— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 11, 2023
