Elephant Rumblings: A’s extend streak with win over Brewers

News and notes from Friday!

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics captured their first three-game winning streak of the season Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The A’s will go for a second straight series win Saturday when they continue their series in Milwaukee. Good offense and improved pitching has been the key to this three-game run.

Esteury Ruiz snapped out of a mini slump Friday night with two hits and also picked up his major league leading 30th stolen base. Ramon Laureano also had two hits, extending his hitting streak to 10-straight games. Oakland has outscored their opponents 25-9 during the three-game streak. Oakland got five solid innings from Luis Medina in Friday’s win and three scoreless frames from the bullpen.

Mark Kotsay on the A’s three-game winning streak

Ramon Laureano on Friday’s win

Friday’s game was a homecoming for Ryan Noda

