Elephant Rumblings: A’s extend streak with win over Brewers

The Oakland Athletics captured their first three-game winning streak of the season Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The A’s will go for a second straight series win Saturday when they continue their series in Milwaukee. Good offense and improved pitching has been the key to this three-game run.
Esteury Ruiz snapped out of a mini slump Friday night with two hits and also picked up his major league leading 30th stolen base. Ramon Laureano also had two hits, extending his hitting streak to 10-straight games. Oakland has outscored their opponents 25-9 during the three-game streak. Oakland got five solid innings from Luis Medina in Friday’s win and three scoreless frames from the bullpen.
Best of Twitter
Mark Kotsay on the A’s three-game winning streak
Mark Kotsay is thrilled with the fight the A's have shown throughout their three-game win streak pic.twitter.com/A5dazLt9DD— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2023
Ramon Laureano on Friday’s win
Ramón and the A's have won three straight and are feeling good— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 10, 2023
A's Postgame Live is airing right now on NBC Sports California and streaming here:
» https://t.co/6vtZ2cuiZH pic.twitter.com/S5PSHVSyoB
Friday’s game was a homecoming for Ryan Noda
Ryan Noda, who grew up in Illinois about an hour away from American Family Field, had about 100 people here and expects even more tomorrow: “There was a lot of people here tonight, which was nice. ... High school coaches. Second-grade teacher. The list goes on and on. I love it.”— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 10, 2023
Who’s watching Waukegan if all the Noda family is here? pic.twitter.com/cp47YQb3ao— Vince Cotroneo (@CotroneoVince) June 10, 2023
