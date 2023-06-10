A’s hope to keep streak going in game 2 against Brew Crew

The inevitable had happened. Oakland win its third straight game yesterday, a season-high win streak for this young team. And now they have a chance for four straight this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yesterday’s win was well rounded as the team scored five runs and only allowed a pair. They went with the opener formula as Luis Medina came on in the second. It worked out yesterday but the A’s are going with the more traditional method in this one.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn is set to get the ball here in game 2. This’ll be only his third start of the season for the A’s after missing time to injury. His first start was encouraging as he tossed 4 innings of one-run ball but the second was less than stellar as he allowed 5 runs in 5 innings against the Marlins. We’re all hoping for first-game Pauly B to show up today to keep the good vibes going, especially now.

The offense has been on a roll during this 3-game win streak, having accrued 25 runs over those three games. A lot of that is thanks to rookies Ryan Noda and Esteury Ruiz, both of whom have been very involved in the offense.

Those two rookies and the rest of the lineup are set to face Brewers right-hander Julio Teheran. The former All-Star has had a really impressive first three starts to the season for his Brewers, throwing to a 1.56 ERA in 17 1⁄ 3 innings. A very solid trio of starts for his new club but he’s set to face an A’s club on a winning streak. I like our chances.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, June 10, 1:10 p.m. PDT

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2