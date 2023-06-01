Elephant Rumblings: A’s planning earlier start times in Vegas

Welcome to Thursday, all. The week is almost over.

If the A’s reported move to Las Vegas happens, there’ll be more change than just the stadium. Yesterday it was reported that the club plans to move up their home game start times to as early as 4 p.m. local time according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times:

“Las Vegas runs on tourists,” Shaikin wrote. “Fisher, the owner of the presumptive Las Vegas Athletics, would like to cater to them. He has pondered whether his A’s should start home games at 4 p.m., the better for tourists to catch a game in the afternoon and a show at night.”

I mean, wow. Fisher is catering to out of town tourists more than the supposed local fan base that could begin growing there. It’s not really logical in the first place but also, are tourists really going to Las Vegas to watch a baseball game? In constant boiling temperatures? I don’t think so.

Sigh. Fisher and company really just don’t seem to know what they want. It feels like they come up with a new idea everyday and throw it at the wall to see what sticks. I guess they could try it out for one season and gauge how well the earlier start time does but I wouldn’t have high hopes if I were them. A baseball game and then a show or going out at night? That’s going to be awfully tiring for a lot of people, especially if they’re day drinking at the ballgame. Time will tell if that works or not but my guess would be no, it wouldn’t entice more people to come to an A’s game, especially if Fisher continues to play it cheap with the roster moving forward.

