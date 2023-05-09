Athletics drop second straight to Yankees in the Bronx, 10-5

The Oakland Athletics hoped to get back in the win column against the New York Yankees tonight in the Bronx. While it may seem odd to call a 19-17 team “struggling”, it is equally as odd to note that the Yankees started the night in last place in the A. L. East, ten games behind the division leading Rays.

Righty Drew Rucinski (0-2, 7.71 ERA) got his third start of the season for the A’s against Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 5.83 ERA).

The A’s The bottom of the first may have felt like déjà vu all over again for Drew Rucinski as errors and miscues plagued his last start. What appeared to be a routine fly ball to right-center field was misplayed when JJ Bleday and centerfielder Esteury Ruiz collided, and the ball glanced off of Ruiz’ glove and fell between them. But Rucinski was able to work out of it and stranded Anthony Rizzo on second. This, however, was not the only misplay of the night for the visiting A’s.

Bleday led off the second inning with a four-pitch walk. Shea Langeliers followed that with a base hit to centerfield. Bleday moved to third on a fielder’s choice and then scored on a Jace Peterson single to right making it 1-0 for the A’s.

In the top of the third, Ryan Noda walked but was erased on a Brent Rooker force out. But then JJ Bleday doubled into the right field corner. Rook was held up at third and then Shea Langeliers struck out looking to end the threat.

Rucinski pitched his way into trouble in the bottom of the third by starting the inning with eight straight balls to walk the first two batters. Rookie Anthony Volpe flied out to Ruiz in center, but Yankees backstop Jose Trevino moved to third on the play. Fresh off the Injured List (IL), Aaron Judge ripped a ground ball off Jace Peterson for an error, scoring Trevino. Rizzo singled to right field to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead and moved Judge over to third with one out. Gleyber Torres singled to straightaway center field to score Judge and move Rizzo to second. Harrison Bader, himself only recently off the IL, singled to drive in Rizzo. Designated hitter Jake Bauers hit a sacrifice fly to score Torres and move Bader to second, now with two outs. The inning ended with an Oswaldo Cabrera groundout. When the clay settled, the Yankees were up 5-1 at the end of three.

Jordan Diaz got one of those runs back with a homer straight down the left field line; his second of the season bringing the score to 5-2. Drew Rucinski regained his composure and easily mowed down Yankees batters in the fourth inning on thirteen pitches.

New York increased their lead in the bottom of the fifth after Anthony Rizzo singled with one out and Gleyber Torres homered to left field. Harrison Bader then flicked his wrist at a low and outside curveball to single to centerfield. But two pitches later, Shea Langeliers cut down Bader trying to steal.

Spencer Patton relieved Rucinski in the bottom of the sixth and was greeted with a lead-off double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Esteury Ruiz saved a big inning for the New Yorkers with a terrific diving catch, speeding in to grab the ball just above the carpet.

Jordan Diaz hit his second home run of the night, this time off a 98 mph Albert Abreu fastball to lead off the seventh inning for the A’s. Nick Allen walked with one out. Ryan Noda walked and then Brent Rooker singled off the hip of second base umpire Laz Diaz to load the bases. But pinch hitter Jesus Aguilar grounded out to end the inning.

Harrison Bader led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single off the glove of third baseman Jace Peterson. Jake Bauers drove him home with a homer ripped to centerfield. That brought the score to 9-3 in favor of the Yankees.

Jordan Diaz continued his monster offensive night with his third homer of the game to drive in Shea Langeliers who had singled earlier in the inning. That brought the score to 9-5.

Anthony Volpe tripled to lead off the eighth inning off Spencer Patton, and scored on a sac fly by Aaron Judge, but Patton shut down the Yankees for the remainder of the inning. This ended the scoring for the night.

Esteury Ruiz extended his ten-game hitting streak to eleven with a base hit to lead off the ninth inning, then advanced to second on defensive indifference. Ryan Noda walked putting runners on first and second. But Rooker and Aguilar struck out. Shea Langeliers walked to load the bases. Tony Kemp made it three strike outs in the inning for Clay Holmes to end the game. The final score was 10-5 in favor of the Yankees.

The three-game series ends tomorrow with a 9:35 A.M PDT first pitch.