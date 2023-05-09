Athletics vs. Yankees Game thread

The A’s hope to get back in the win column against the New York Yankees tonight in the Bronx. While it may seem odd to call a 19-17 team “struggling”, it is equally as odd to note that the Yankees currently live in last place in the A. L. East, ten games behind the division leading Rays.

Righty Drew Rucinski (0-2, 7.71 ERA) will get this third start of the season for the A’s against Yankees righty Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 5.83 ERA).

Schmidt will make his eighth start of the season facing the following A’s lineup:

Rucinski hopes to get his first win of the season against a lineup that welcomes back Yankees captain Aaron Judge and this cast of teammates:

Game time is 4:05 PM PDT at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.