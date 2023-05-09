Drew Rucinski gets the start as the A’s continue series against Yankees

Drew Rucinski will make his third start of the season Tuesday night when the Oakland Athletics continue a three-game series against the New York Yankees. The A’s dropped the series opener Monday 7-2 as the Yankees slugged four homers while Oakland’s offense left 12 men on base.

Rucinski had a delayed start to the season after straining a hamstring towards the end of spring training and he is still trying to round into form. He allowed 11 hits and five runs (three earned) over 5 2/3 innings in his debut against Cincinnati. He pitched well early in his next start, but was unable to escape the fourth inning allowing four hits, five walks and five runs in just 3 2/3 innings against the Mariners.

The Yankees will counter with right-hander Clarke Schmidt who will be making his eighth start in Tuesday’s game. Schmidt has held onto a rotation spot in large part due to the number of injuries that the Yankees are currently dealing with. He allowed six hits and two unearned runs in his last outing, but was unable to make it out of the fifth inning against the Guardians.

Ramon Laureano left Monday’s game after making a catch at the wall where he banged his head and neck error into the fence. Mark Kotsay told reporters following the game that Laureano was in concussion protocol and was day-to-day for now. Esteury Ruiz had two more hits and has now hit safely in 10-straight games. He is hitting .355 with a .548 slugging percentage since the start of May.

The Yankees are expected to get outfielder Aaron Judge back from the injured list in time for Tuesday’s game.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 9, 4:05 p.m. PDT

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2