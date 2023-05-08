Yankees top A’s in the Bronx, 7-2

The Oakland Athletics were in the Bronx for a three-game series against the New York Yankees. The A’s sent lefthander JP Sears to the mound against fellow lefty Nestor Cortes in the final stop of Oakland’s road trip.

Ramon Laureano provided an early highlight grab as he robbed a Gleyber Torres with a leaping catch that robbed the second baseman of a potential homerun. Laureano appeared to bang his head and neck on the fence and was forced to exit the game.

Esteury Ruiz extended his hit streak to 10 games when roped a double down the third base line in the top of the fifth inning, but a Carlos Perez pop up to second base ended the inning with the game still scoreless.

Things got dicey for Sears in the bottom of the fifth when Harrison Bader hit a triple and Oswaldo Calbrera drove him in with a two-run homer to left field to put New York in front 2-0.

The A’s answered back in the sixth. Brent Rooker had a sharp single to start the inning, followed by a Jesus Aguilar walk to put runners on first and second. JJ Bleday came up facing the lefty Cortes and squeaked a single past second baseman Torres to load the bases and end the night for Nestor Cortes. With Ron Marinaccio replacing Cortes, Tony Kemp pinch hit for Jordan Diaz and singled on a soft groundball that scored Brent Rooker. The A’s cut the lead to 2-1.

Just your everyday RBI single pic.twitter.com/8XJGyGizQF — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 9, 2023

Marinaccio then struck out Shea Langeliers for the first out, but then walked Jace Peterson to force in Jesus Aguilar tying the game at 2-2. Nick Allen bounced into a double play to end the threat.

After striking out Anthony Volpe to start the sixth, things started to unravel for Sears again. Torres put the Yankees back in front with a solo shot to left that made it 3-2. Anthony Rizzo followed with a single and then came around to score on another homer by DJ LeMahieu that pushed the lead to 5-2. That would end Sears night as he was replaced by Austin Pruitt who retired Harrison Bader and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end the inning.

Sears pitched well before things unraveled late. His final line wasn’t impressive as he allowed six hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings. Three of those hits left the ballpark.

Esteury Ruiz started the seventh with a single and then swiped his 17th base of the season. Carlos Perez then walked to put runners at first and second. Brent Rooker followed with a grounder to third, but beat the relay throw at first to put runners at the corners. However, Ryan Noda and Bleday went down swinging to end the rally.

Pruitt struck out Cabrera to start the home half of the seventh, but then allowed a single to Jose Trevino and a home run to Aaron Hicks that made it 7-2.

Oakland got two-out singles from Peterson and Allen in the eighth, but Ruiz struck out to leave them stranded. Rooker worked a one-out walk in the ninth, but Noda lined out and Bleday grounded out to end the game.

The A’s outhit the Yankees 10 to 9 but were just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base. Oakland is now 2-2 on its six-game road trip. The series will continue Tuesday with Drew Rucinski matching up against Clarke Schmidt.