Mason Miller dealing with tightness in throwing elbow

Miller has returned to Oakland for further examination.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Kansas City Royals Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

More bad news for the Oakland Athletics on the injury front. A’s starter Mason Miller is headed back to the Bay Area for evaluation after feeling tightness in his right elbow following Sunday’s start in Kansas City. Manager Mark Kotsay told MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos that it looks to be more of a flexor muscle issue and that they are “hoping for the best.”

Miller allowed five hits and two runs to go along with five strikeouts in six innings against the Royals. That followed up a seven-inning performance where he held the Mariners hitless. It is easy to say that he has been one of the bright spots for a beleaguered pitching staff.

Oakland will no doubt err on the side of caution for Miller who has looked like a potential top of the rotation arm. Hopefully the evaluation provides some good news, but Miller is still likely headed to the injured list.

The A’s will begin a three-game series in New York tonight against the Yankees before returning home for a four-game series against the Rangers starting Thursday.

