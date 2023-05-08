Athletics vs Yankees game thread

The Oakland Athletics are in the Bronx for a three game series against the New York Yankees (18-17). The A’s are coming off a series win against the Kansa City Royals and are 5-12 on the road. The Yankees are coming off a series loss to the Tampa Bay Rays and have a 11-8 home record.

For Oakland, JP Sears will take the mound with battery mate Shea Langeliers . Esteury Ruiz will bat leadoff for the green and gold and play centerfield. Jesus Aguilar gets the start at first base and looks to add some power to the lineup, batting cleanup, while Jordan Diaz and Nick Allen man the middle infield. Brent Rooker is in left field, Ramon Laureano is in right field and Carlos Perez will be the DH.

Live from New York pic.twitter.com/OYejHGpYuc — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 8, 2023

For the Yankees, left-hander Nestor Cortes gets the start with Jose Trevino behind the plate. Anthony Volpe is starting at shortstop. Anthony Rizzo is at first base, while DJ LeMahieu will DH. Harrison Bader will play centerfield, Oswaldo Cabrera is in right field and Aaron Hicks gets the start in left field.

The A’s look to keep the winning momentum on their side against the AL East bottom dwelling Yankees. The three game series could be exactly what they need before heading back home to the dive bar for a seven game home stand.