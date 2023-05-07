Athletics vs. Royals game thread

The Oakland Athletics will look to complete their first sweep of the season Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Mason Miller will make his fourth start of the season for the A’s while veteran lefty Ryan Yarbrough will be on the mound for the Royals.

Ryan Noda has been swinging a hot bat and will get the start at first base and will hit second for Oakland Sunday. JJ Bleday is out of the lineup with a lefty on the mound. Brent Rooker gets the start in left, Esteury Ruiz is in center and Ramon Laureano will be in right. Carlos Perez gets the start behind the plate and will hit sixth.

Today's lineup vs. Kansas City - May 7, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium: pic.twitter.com/S0jiKeiN0H — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 7, 2023

For the Royals, Bobby Witt Jr. will lead off and play shortstop. He will be followed by Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Perez and M.J. Melendez. Jackie Bradley Jr. gets the start in center and will bat ninth.