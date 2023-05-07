Mason Miller, A’s look for a sweep in Kansas City

After securing their first series win of the season, the Oakland Athletics will try to complete the sweep when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. The A’s took Friday’s series opener 12-8 and then won again 5-4 as their beleaguered bullpen tossed four scoreless innings to protect a one-run lead.

Rookie Mason Miller will make his fourth start of the season and will be looking to build off of the best outing of his career. Miller tossed seven no-hit innings against the Mariners in his last start and tied a career-high with six strikeouts. He has been impressive posting a 2.51 FIP over the first three outings of his career.

The Royals will counter with veteran left-hander Ryan Yarbrough who will be making his third start since joining the rotation. Yarbrough began the season in the bullpen where he made seven appearances before shifting back to a starter’s role on April 26. He allowed four hits and one run over four innings in his first start against the Diamondbacks, but was hit hard in his next outing allowing five hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Orioles. Yarbrough has a 5.63 ERA against the A’s in four career appearances.

Esteury Ruiz had a hit and drove in two runs in Saturday’s win. He also picked up his 16th stolen base of the season to take over the major league lead. JJ Bleday hit his second home run of the season and is now 6-for-16 at the plate with three extra-base hits since his promotion.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, May 7, 11:10 a.m. PDT

Location: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2