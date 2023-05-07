Elephant Rumblings: A series win!

Misery loves company and for at least one day, the Oakland Athletics are not alone at the bottom of the American League standings. The A’s won their second-straight game Saturday night defeating the Kansas City Royals 5-4 to earn their first series win of the season. Oakland is now tied with the Royals for the worst record in the American League at 8-26.
While that isn’t anything that needs to be celebrated, the young A’s have begun to play better after some major roster turnover. JJ Bleday had two hits Saturday night, including his second home run of the season. Oakland led 5-1 going into the fourth inning before Ken Waldichuk led the Royals back in the game. The A’s leaky bullpen pitched in and out of trouble to preserve the lead for the final four innings. Estuery Ruiz drove in two runs and picked up his 16 stolen base of the season to take over the Major league lead.
Best of Twitter
JJ Bleday is making the most of his opporunity
Bleday goes yard pic.twitter.com/aPnWHnanyW— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2023
Ryan Noda on the origin of the A’s new home run celebration
Ryan Noda reveals how the A's decided on the Hulk hands home run celebration pic.twitter.com/SLdqqMR2Mt— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2023
Mark Kotsay on Ken Waldichuk’s performance
Kotsay praises Waldichuk for helping the bullpen by going five innings pic.twitter.com/uaIUrXcIUA— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 7, 2023
