 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Royals game thread

Winning streak please? Even a little one?

By ConnorAshford
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Kansas City Royals Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go. It’s only an early May game but tonight feels almost like a must-win matchup. This squad needs to get the monkey off their back and know that they can win two games in a row. It’s stunning they still haven’t accomplished that even once yet this season.

Oakland is sending out the young lefty Ken Waldichuk for his eighth start. Here’s the lineup that’ll try to get him his first win of the year. Spoiler alert: it’s the exact same lineup as yesterday. If it ain’t broke, right?

And here’s the Royals lineup they’ll be going against:

Let’s go A’s!

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...