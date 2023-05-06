Athletics looking for series win in game 2 against Royals

Good afternoon everyone. The A’s got back in the win column yesterday after a high-scoring game against the Royals, and they’ll be looking to make it back-to-back tonight in game two of the series.

The team will be putting their hopes in lefty Ken Waldichuk to make that happen. It’s been a rough month for the young hurler as he’s been lit up to the tube of a 7.62 ERA in his first seven starts. He’s come off one of his better performances though after pitching 5 2⁄ 3 innings with 7 strikeouts against the Reds.

And speaking of better performances, the offense had one of theirs last night, scoring a season-high 12 runs against Kansas City. A lot of that was thanks to the top of the lineup as Esteury Ruiz, Ryan Noda and Brent Rooker all collected 3 hits apiece and scored 8 times among them. Those guys have been some of the biggest bright spots during a tough season.

The Royals will be throwing out right-hander Brady Singer for tonight’s game. Like Waldichuk, Singer hasn’t had a great year so far. He’s also coming off easily his worst start of the year after giving up 8 runs to the Twins without getting through three frames. The A’s will be trying to make that two straight duds for Singer.

Oakland hasn’t won a series so far this season. They haven’t won two games in a row. And a win tonight would make Oakland and Kansas City’s records identical, which is frankly shocking considering how tough it’s been for the Green & Gold this year. Tonight represents an excellent chance to get all of those things done. Let’s hope the team can make it over that hump with a win tonight.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, May 6, 4:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg, 960 AM / 103.7 HD2