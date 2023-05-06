 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Latest bullpen call-ups off to strong start

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
It’s Saturday, Athletics Nation!

I’m calling it now: the A’s are going to win their first series of 2023 this weekend. The weakness of the Royals combined with the advantage of not playing at the Coliseum with its hundreds of disgruntled die-hard attendees should play in the A’s favor. Plus, Mason Miller is lined up to start on Sunday. I’m saying it: I like our chances.

The A’s called up Rico Garcia, Spencer Patton, and Austin Pruitt on Thursday in an attempt to shake things up in the bullpen to some positive effect. Two games later, the trio have combined for 4⅓ innings with no runs allowed, two hits, and two walks.

Pruitt earned a hold in yesterday’s win—though he did allow all three runners he inherited from Shintaro Fujinami to score on a Hunter Dozier triple. He also issued both aforementioned walks on Thursday. Sometimes even a 0.00 ERA doesn’t bear close scrutiny.

Tiny sample, I know, but all in all these badly needed reinforcements are off to a good start, and I applaud them. Let’s see if the A’s can fulfill my prediction today—first pitch in Kansas City is at 4:10 PM PT.

A first for Muller. And all A's starters.

Rooker gets diamond status.

Pitch it to Hasbro!

