Elephant Rumblings: Latest bullpen call-ups off to strong start

It’s Saturday, Athletics Nation!
I’m calling it now: the A’s are going to win their first series of 2023 this weekend. The weakness of the Royals combined with the advantage of not playing at the Coliseum with its hundreds of disgruntled die-hard attendees should play in the A’s favor. Plus, Mason Miller is lined up to start on Sunday. I’m saying it: I like our chances.
The A’s called up Rico Garcia, Spencer Patton, and Austin Pruitt on Thursday in an attempt to shake things up in the bullpen to some positive effect. Two games later, the trio have combined for 4⅓ innings with no runs allowed, two hits, and two walks.
Pruitt earned a hold in yesterday’s win—though he did allow all three runners he inherited from Shintaro Fujinami to score on a Hunter Dozier triple. He also issued both aforementioned walks on Thursday. Sometimes even a 0.00 ERA doesn’t bear close scrutiny.
Tiny sample, I know, but all in all these badly needed reinforcements are off to a good start, and I applaud them. Let’s see if the A’s can fulfill my prediction today—first pitch in Kansas City is at 4:10 PM PT.
A’s Coverage:
- Polito: Athletics’ bats come alive in 12-8 win over Kansas City
- Kawahara: A’s announcer apologizes for apparent use of a racist epithet on broadcast ($)
- Franco: Nationals Release Chad Pinder
MLB News & Interest:
- Law: Top 50 MLB Draft prospects: Keith Law’s ranking has 3 SEC players as potential No. 1 pick ($)
- Shea: Say Hey! Giants’ Willie Mays turning 92: ‘I just enjoy myself. I enjoy others’ ($)
- Stark: Weird & Wild: From the Padres-Giants’ 11-homer Mexican Bat Dance to no no-hitter history ($)
- Franco: Latest On Carlos Rodon
- Deeds: Matt Harvey Announces Retirement
- Sarris: Picking MLB’s best buy-low bats from among the league’s slowest starters ($)
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
A first for Muller. And all A’s starters.
The A’s opening day starter earned their first starter win of the year. With no other context, a totally normal season.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 6, 2023
Rooker gets diamond status.
Brent Rooker card https://t.co/oUJ9ta9kpj— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 5, 2023
Pitch it to Hasbro!
What pitch you throwing? Curve? Fastball? Good ole screwball???— Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) May 5, 2023
It doesn’t matter, as long as it hits the banner. pic.twitter.com/hz91dzsjBf
Loading comments...