Game Thread: Athletics vs Royals

After a less than stellar homestand the Athletics hit the road and begin a series against the Kansas City Royals tonight. At the start of play today, the Royals are two games ahead of the A’s in the standings and sit in last place in AL Central. Kansas City has won only two games this season at Kauffman Stadium.

Lefty Kyle Muller (0-2 6.28 ERA) will take the mound for the A’s and righty Brad Keller (2-2 3.56 ERA) will start for the Royals. Muller is coming off his best start of the season, holding the Reds to one run on five hits over five innings last Saturday.

Keller, fresh off a no-decision on the road against Minnesota will face this lineup for the visiting A’s:

Tonight, Muller face a starting lineup that looks like this in Kansas City:

First pitch is 5:10 P.M. PDT.