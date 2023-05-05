A’s head to Kansas City for a matchup of the two worst teams in the American League

After a 1-5 homestand, the Oakland Athletics will head back out on the road Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Kyle Muller will get the start for Oakland while the Royals will go with right-hander Brad Keller.

This series will be a matchup of two struggling teams. The A’s have lost three straight and eight of 10 overall. Their 6-26 mark is the worst record in the Majors. The Royals have lost seven of 10 and are just two games better than Oakland at 8-24 overall. Kansas City is just 2-14 at Kauffman Stadium so far this season.

The A’s have had a bit of a roster churn in recent weeks. Jordan Diaz and Nick Allen are back with the club. J.J. Bleday made his season debut on the previous homestand and Oakland replaced three pieces of the bullpen prior to Thursday’s 5-3 loss to the Mariners.

Oakland will send Kyle Muller to the mound in Friday’s opener and he will be looking to build off of a good outing in his last start. Muller limited the Reds to five hits and one run over five innings. That came after a three-start stretch where he had allowed 16 runs in just 13 innings.

The Royals will counter with righty Brad Keller who has been solid if unspectacular through his first six starts of the season. Keller allowed six hits and five walks, but just one run over 5 1/3 innings in his last start against the Twins. Walks have been an issue for Keller who has 16 over his last 13 1/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, May 5, 5:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg, 960 AM / 103.7 HD2