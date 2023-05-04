A’s fall to Mariners, 5-3

Drew Rucinski struggled and the Oakland Athletics came up short again in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Both Rucinski and Kirby looked impressive out of the gate. Unfortunately, only one of the two would last more than four innings.

JJ Bleday game the A’s an early lead in the second inning with his first home run of the season.

He hit that ball to a galaxy far, far Bleday! pic.twitter.com/nk2Ln91t8j — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 4, 2023

Rucinski walked J.P. Crawford to start the third inning and Taylor Trammell made him pay shot to left field to put the Mariners in front 2-1. The A’s answered right back in the third as Nick Allen got things started with a leadoff walk and then came all the way around to score on a triple by Estuery Ruiz to tie the game.

Esteury switched it into hyperspeed ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/03wiTwPZYZ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 4, 2023

Tony Kemp did his job and hit a grounder that scored Ruiz and gave the A’s a 3-2 lead.

Rucinski retired the first two hitters in the fourth before finding himself in serious trouble. Cal Raleigh walked and Teoscar Hernandez followed with a double to put runners at second and third. Rucinski then walked Crawford to load the bases and then walked Trammel to force in a run to make it 3-3. Kolten Wong followed with a two-run single to center to put the Mariners back in front 5-3. Rucinski then walked Julio Rodriguez and would be replaced by Austin Pruitt who got Ty France to fly out to center to end the inning.

It was another ugly outing for Rucinski who allowed four hits, five walks and five runs in just 3 2/3 innings.

After the dust settled from both teams offensive output, the game slowly became a grind it out pitchers’ battle. Both the teams had hitters reach base at different times, but neither the A’s or Mariners would be able to push them across the plate.

Mariners starter George Kirby pitched a brilliant game allowing seven hits and three runs over seven innings. He struck walked one and struck out two. His ability to limit keep the Oakland lineup at bay was impressive as was his one walked better on the day.

Bleday and Ramon Laureano finished the game with two hits each. The A’s had their chances, but left five men on base and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Oakland wraps up its homestand with a 1-5 record. They will now head back out on the road for a six-game trip that will begin with a three-game series Friday against the Kansas City Royals.