A’s add Rico Garcia, Spencer Patton and Austin Pruitt to active roster

The Oakland Athletics announced a flurry of roster moves in advance of Thursday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners. The A’s selected the contracts of Rico Garcia, Spencer Patton and Austin Pruitt. In corresponding moves, Adam Oller was optioned to Triple A while Domingo Acevedo and Jeurys Familia were designated for assignment.

While much of the focus has been on Oakland’s struggling rotation, the bullpen hasn’t been any better and has cost them close games in recent days. Oakland relievers currently rank dead last in the majors with a 7.07 ERA and -1.9 fWAR.

Garcia had a good run during the spring and had 19 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings at Las Vegas. Walks are still a concern, but he will bring a big power arm to the mix. Patton allowed four runs and struck out 10 in 8 1/3 innings for Las Vegas. Pruitt appeared in 10 games at Triple A and had a 2.30 ERA and a 3.76 FIP in 15 2/3 innings.

Familia was a late addition to Oakland’s roster, but hasn’t offered much relief allowing 12 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings across 14 appearances. Acevedo turned in a solid season in 2022, but has struggled so far this season allowing 16 hits and 11 runs in just 9 1/3 innings. Oller began the season as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, but has allowed an eye popping 29 hits and 22 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings.