A’s vs Mariners Game Thread

Coming off a devastating loss to the Mariners in which the A’s blew a 2-1 lead and gave up five runs in the tenth inning. Oakland looks to right the ship, steal a win and end the series on a high note. The A’s will send right hander Drew Rucinski to the mound to face Seattle righty George Kirby.

For the A’s, the dynamic duo of Brent Rooker and Esteury Ruiz will man left field and centerfield respectively. JJ Bleday will look to get get his offensive stroke going while playing right field. Carlos Perez is behind the dish with battery mate Rucinski and all world defender Nick Allen will get the start at shortstop.

For the Mariners, Julio Rodriguez will DH, while Jarred Kelenic, Teoscar Hernandez and Taylor Trammell get starts in the outfield. Cal Raleigh will get the start at catcher and JP Crawford will start at shortstop.

Thursday’s game has a scheduled start time of 12:37 p.m. PDT and can be seen on NBCSCA.