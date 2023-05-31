Athletics v. Braves Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics (12-45) look to continue their two game winning streak as they host the Atlanta Braves (32-23) in the final game of their three game series. The Boys in Green and Gold look for the series sweep over the tribe at the Dive Bar Wednesday afternoon. Oakland sends RHP James Kaprielian (0-5, 8.45 ERA, 34 SO) to the mound with battery mate Carlos Perez (.278, 3 HR, 9 RBI).

Fan favorite Esteury Ruiz (.274, 1 HR, 24 RBI, 27 SB) will start in CF and bat leadoff. Brent Rooker (.261, 11 HR, 32 RBI) will play LF and bat second while Ryan Noda (.234, 6 HR, 19 RBI) takes his place at 1B and bats third with a surging Ramon Laureano (.212, 5 HR, 12 RBI, 4 SB) hitting cleanup. Aledmys Diaz (.194 , 1 HR, 8 RBI) will DH and last nights hero Jonah Bride (.286) will start at 3B and bat seventh.

The Braves give LHP Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.33 ERA, 20 SO) the start with Travis d’Arnaud (.317, 1 HR, 8 RBI) behind the plate and batting cleanup. Ronald Acuna (.323, 11 HR, 30 RBI, 22 SB) will play RF and bat leadoff. Former Oakland Athletic Matt Olson (.238, 17 HR, 42 RBI) gets the start at 1B and will hit from the two spot. Marcell Ozuna (.219, 11 HR, 22 RBI) will DH and bat cleanup.

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2