James Kaprielian, A’s look to complete sweep of Braves

After securing their second series win of the year, the Oakland Athletics will try to complete the sweep Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. Oakland came into the series having lost 11-straight games, but has turned the tables on the Braves, who entered the series with the best record in the National League.

Oakland’s beleaguered pitching staff has looked anything but over the first two games. They will look to continue that with James Kaprielian on the mound in the finale. Kaprielian has pitched better since a stint in the minors, but will still bring an 8.45 ERA and a 5.86 FIP into Wednesday’s start. He allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) over five innings in his last outing against the Astros.

The A’s bullpen has been impressive over the first two games of the series allowing just one run while covering eight innings.

The Braves will go with rookie left-hander Jared Shuster who will be making his sixth start of the season. Shuster began the season in Atlanta’s rotation, but struggled and was shipped back to Triple A. He has pitched better since returning allowing seven runs combined across three starts in May. He allowed three hits, three walks and three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his last outing against the Phillies.

After breaking out for seven runs in the opener, Oakland’s offense did just enough Tuesday night to secure a win. Esteury Ruiz reached base twice and drove in one of the A’s two runs. He was also caught stealing by Sean Murphy for just the fourth time this season. Seth Brown walked twice and scored the winning run Tuesday night. He is just 5-for-29 in nine games since returning from the injured list.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 31, 12:37 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2