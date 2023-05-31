 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Vegas stadium bill polling poorly

By DanielTatomer
/ new

Cincinnati Reds v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A public hearing on Nevada Senate Bill 509 was held on Monday, which happened to also be a national holiday. It almost seems as if organizers wanted to keep participation at a minimum.

Two individuals who didn’t participate, per Angelina Martin at NBC Sports Bay Area, are A’s president Dave Kaval and owner John Fisher. Several Nevada lawmakers did participate, however, and many expressed skepticism or outright opposition to funding the proposed stadium development at the Tropicana with taxpayer money.

Tristi Rodriguez at NBC Sports Bay Area noted that nearly 80 percent of publicly submitted opinions on the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau website oppose SB 509. These aren’t necessarily the opinions of Nevada voters who could hold their representatives accountable for providing huge subsidies for the development despite public opposition. Anyone can submit feedback on the site (hint: that includes you).

However, even if all of that opposition is coming from angry fans of the Oakland A’s, it still matters that it greatly outweighs support for the bill, whether from Nevada voters or elsewhere. Perhaps by some miracle, this saga will somehow ultimately play out in favor of the public interest despite the array of monied interests pushing it forward.

