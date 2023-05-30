Athletics vs Braves Game Thread

Fresh off an exciting win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Memorial Day in Oakland, the Athletics will face the Braves for game two of the three-game series Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

JP Sears, the 27-year-old lefty, will get the start against the National League East leading Braves. Atlanta will send 24-year-old right hander Bryce Elder to the mound. Elder is 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his ten 2023 starts. Sears, on the other hand, is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA in his 10 starts this season.

A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send this lineup out to face Elder:

The Braves, who lead the NL in homers and sit at second in runs and RBI’s will start the following lineup against Sears:

Gametime is 6:40 PM PDT.