 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs Braves Game Thread

By FGPolito
/ new
Ryan Noda, A’s 1st baseman
A’s Ryan Noda provided all the offense the A’s would need Monday evening in Oakland with a 3-run homer that gave them a 4-1 lead. Noda and his buddies in kelly green and gold hope to make it two in a row against the Braves.
Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

Fresh off an exciting win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Memorial Day in Oakland, the Athletics will face the Braves for game two of the three-game series Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

JP Sears, the 27-year-old lefty, will get the start against the National League East leading Braves. Atlanta will send 24-year-old right hander Bryce Elder to the mound. Elder is 3-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his ten 2023 starts. Sears, on the other hand, is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA in his 10 starts this season.

A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send this lineup out to face Elder:

The Braves, who lead the NL in homers and sit at second in runs and RBI’s will start the following lineup against Sears:

Gametime is 6:40 PM PDT.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...