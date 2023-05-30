JP Sears, A’s look for second straight win against Atlanta

After snapping an 11-game losing streak with a 7-2 win Monday night, the Oakland Athletics will try secure their second series win of the season Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while Atlanta will counter with right-hander Bryce Elder.

Sears’ season got off to a tough start, but he has turned in a much better showing in May posting a 3.25 ERA over five starts. He allowed just three hits and one run over five innings in his last start against the Mariners and was pulled after throwing just 59 pitches. He’s allowed two earned runs or less in four of his last five starts. Tuesday will be Sears’ first career appearance against the Braves.

Elder enters Tuesday’s start as the National League leader with a 2.01 ERA. He began the season in Triple A, but was quickly shuttled into Atlanta’s rotation and has proven to be a stabilizing force over the first two months of the season. Elder isn’t going to wow anyone with his stuff, but instead relies on sharp command to keep hitters off balance. He allowed seven hits, one run and struck out six over six innings in his last start against the Dodgers. Elder has allowed six runs combined over his last five starts.

Esteury Ruiz snapped out of a 1-for-17 skid with two hits in Monday’s win. He was hit by a pitch for the 12th time this season which leads the majors. Ryan Noda struck out three times, but homered for the second straight day to give Oakland an early lead. Noda is hitting .243/.400/.500 with seven doubles and three home runs in May.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, May 30, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2