Elephant Rumblings: The losing streak is over!

Happy Tuesday, everyone!

Yesterday was a great day. Most people got the day off to observe Memorial Day, it was a nice day in the Bay Area, but most importantly the A’s actually won a game. The losing streak stops at 11.

It came with the help of a player fresh off of the IL. Righty Paul Blackburn returned to the club for his first start of the season after dealing with injuries throughout spring training and the first couple months of the season. For a starting rotation short on experience (and success), the return of a former All-Star was more than welcome for the club.

And Blackburn provided just what the doctor ordered. The righty got tagged for a quick run in his first inning back but settled in and had a nice first start back. Granted, he only went four innings but the A’s don’t want to foist too much on him so quickly.

It wasn’t without a scare of course:

Trainer is out to look at Paul Blackburn in the third inning. Looks like it's his thumb being checked. Blackburn staying in. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 30, 2023

He pitched one more inning for four full frames while also punching out six Braves batters on the day. A very encouraging start for someone who should lead the rotation going forward this season.

Blackburn wasn’t the only person to rejoin the A’s. Infielder Jonah Bride also got his first call-up of the season and immediately went into the starting lineup. The righty swinging Bride has had a hot bay for the past few weeks down at Triple-A:

-Infielder Jonah Bride, who was promoted by the A's today, has hit .397 in May for Las Vegas.

-Oft-injured RHP Gunnar Hoglund was activated off the IL by Stockton today. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 29, 2023

He kept the hot-swinging bat going in his first game back in the majors as he collected a pair of singles and scored a run. With the infield and the whole team as a whole in general flux Bride has an excellent chance to earn more at-bats should he keep this type of swinging up.

It cost the team Jesus Aguilar as he was essentially cut, but frankly he became unnecessary with the emergence of Ryan Noda. Oakland gave Aguilar $3MM this off-season and he won’t even see two full months for the Green & Gold. It was always a buy-low move if Noda didn’t work out but the fact Noda’s having a good season makes the move an easy call. It’s not like Aguilar was lighting it up for the A’s as he hit only .221/.281/.385 with five home runs. Adding Bride also gives the A’s more versatility than Aguilar as Bride can play all over the infield while Aguilar could barely play first base.

Overall the moves yesterday look like they should help moving forward as the team gets a veteran member back to a young rotation and the infield becomes younger and more versatile. And best of all, they both helped Oakland end the losing streak. Now let’s make it two straight!

Well this was interesting… https://t.co/dFmlry3ywn — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 30, 2023

Very solid showing from someone the A’s desperately need:

4 IP | 4 H | 1 ER | 6 K



Solid season debut for Paul Blackburn pic.twitter.com/L3qbGpGrjr — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 30, 2023

Diamond in the rough?

Lucas Erceg has been dominant against the Braves in relief. Three perfect innings with four strikeouts. In line for his first big league win. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 30, 2023

Bravo, Liam!

Liam Hendriks and his family were back at Guaranteed Rate Field as he was activated off the IL less than five months after his first treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma pic.twitter.com/rI8BU98usM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 30, 2023

-eye roll-