A’s vs Mariners Game Thread

After a heartbreaking loss last night at the hands of the Seattle Mariners, the A’s and M’s will do battle again tonight at the Oakland Coliseum. Lefty J.P. Sears will get the start for the Athletics against 25-year-old righty Logan Gilbert. Logan is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA in five 2023 starts. Sears, who follows a masterful seven-inning, no-hit outing by rookie Mason Miller, has also started five games this season and is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA.

The Mariners enter this first week of May with a 13-16 record and in fourth place in the American League West. The A’s are 6-24 and currently sit behind the Mariners in last place in the AL West.

The A’s recalled JJ Bleday today, and he will bat fifth and start in left field tonight. Bleday was a top prospect in the Marlins organization after his 2019 draft but was traded to the A’s this spring.

Mariners hurler Logan Gilbert will face the following A’s lineup:

Sears will face this starting lineup for the Mariners.

The first pitch is at 6:40 P.M. tonight.