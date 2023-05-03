A’s recall JJ Bleday, option Conner Capel to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that they have recalled outfielder JJ Bleday from Las Vegas. To make room on the active roster, Oakland optioned outfielder Conner Capel to Triple A.

Oakland acquired Bleday from the Marlins in February in exchange for pitcher A.J. Puk. He got an extensive look in the outfield during the spring, but the A’s opted to have him begin the season with Las Vegas where he has hit .316/.429/.643 with seven home runs and a 150 wRC+. Bleday was the fourth overall selection in the 2019 draft by Miami and hit .167/.277/.309 with a 72 wRC+ in 65 games last season.

Capel was part of Oakland’s Opening Day roster. He has appeared in 26 games while hitting .258/.347/.318 with a 99 wRC+.

After their slow start, the A’s have been turning to more of their prospects in recent days. Bleday will start in left field Wednesday night and expect him to see plenty of opportunities.