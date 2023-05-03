JP Sears looks to right the ship against the Mariners

The Oakland Athletics will try to get back in the win column Wednesday when they continue a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Oakland dropped the opener Tuesday, despite seven no-hit innings from rookie Mason Miller. JP Sears will get the start for the A’s Wednesday while the Mariners will go with right-hander Logan Gilbert.

Sears will be making his sixth start of the season and will be looking to bounce back after a pair of rough outings. The Angels tagged Sears for six hits and six runs in just 4 1/3 innings in his last start. He has allowed 11 hits and 10 earned runs over his last 10 1/3 innings.

Like Sears, Gilbert got off to a good start, but has struggled recently. He allowed seven hits and four runs over five innings in his last start against the Phillies. He has allowed 12 hits and eight runs, but has 14 strikeouts over his last 11 innings.

Oakland managed just three hits in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss. Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-4 in the game and drove in the A’s only run. Since moving into the leadoff spot on April 16, Ruiz is hitting just .203/.261/.234 with a 47 wRC+. He does have eight stolen bases over that span, but has struck out 14 times and has walked just once.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, May 3

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010