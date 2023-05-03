Elephant Rumblings: Visiting Vogt vexed about Vegas

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

A’s former catcher and fan favorite Stephen Vogt paid his first visit to the Coliseum as a coach with the Seattle Mariners yesterday. Per Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle, Vogt spoke to reporters before Tuesday’s game about how he loves his new role.

Vogt has widely been seen as well qualified to move into coaching, broadcasting, or a front office role after retiring as a player. He wasted no time, accepting an offer that was “too good to pass up” to join the Mariners as a bullpen coach after hanging up his cleats at the end of the 2022 regular season and working as an MLB analyst during the postseason.

Mariners manager Scott Servais commented that Vogt’s prospects to manage a team someday are promising—a view that many of us here at AN share.

Vogt, 38, is a Visalia native. He expressed sadness over the A’s recent tilt towards a Las Vegas relocation, and he was unambiguous in declaring that the team belongs in Oakland.

“It was a sad day when you hear that announcement. It’s the Oakland A’s. And I know that nothing’s final or nothing’s in stone. But it did, it stirred up a lot of memories.”

Stephen Vogt has shown himself to be a natural leader, and he has what it takes to succeed in coaching. It would be nice if he could talk some sense into A’s owner John Fisher or MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Then again, if those two aren’t moved by the torrent of bad press they’ve received lately, they’re probably immune to any good old fashioned common sense advice.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Silver linings.

Mason Miller was unhittable tonight pic.twitter.com/35R2BGY5Vk — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 3, 2023

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: IF Aledmys Diaz to A’s IL, SS Nick Allen to A’s, RHP Trevor May to LV on rehab, LV 1B Kevin Cron released, OF Lazaro Armenteros to MID, OF-1B Kevin Richards to STK IL, C Marion Gomez to STK, IF Tyler Wade cleared waivers/sent to LV…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 2, 2023

May update.

Trevor May is scheduled to pitch in Triple-A Las Vegas’ game tonight, Mark Kotsay said. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 2, 2023

Martínez up and throwing.

Adrián Martínez (15-day IL, strained right elbow) is throwing a bullpen session off the mound. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 2, 2023

Different town, same story.

Lots of fans missed a treat last night.

A's announce attendance of 2,583. Smallest this season and since 2,488 last May 2. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) May 3, 2023

Shoring up the defense with Allen back in Oakland.

The A’s are second to last in turning ground balls into outs. That should change with Allen at SS. https://t.co/xvOAL0Le58 — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 2, 2023

Rook-diculous.

I love it, though maybe stealing is a bit too easy now.