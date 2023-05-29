Braves vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak when they face the Atlanta Braves Monday in a Memorial Day matchup. The game will feature a pair of pitchers who will be making their season debut in Oakland’s Paul Blackburn and Atlanta’s Michael Soroka.

Esteury Ruiz returns to the lineup after getting the day off on Sunday. Ryan Noda, who hit a leadoff home run in Sunday’s game, will play first base and bat second. Shea Langeliers will hit seventh against his old club and catch Blackburn.

The Braves will roll out their regular lineup for Monday’s series opener. Former A’s Matt Olson and Sean Murphy will bat second and fourth respectively. Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris will play center and hit ninth.