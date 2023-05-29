A’s activate Paul Blackburn from injured list, recall Jonah Bride

The Oakland Athletics announced a series of roster moves ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves. As expected, the team reinstated right-hander Paul Blackburn from the injured list and he will start Monday’s game. Jonah Bride was also recalled from Triple A Las Vegas. to make room on the active roster, Oakland optioned reliever Garrett Acton back to Triple A and designated Jesus Aguilar for assignment.

Bride appeared in 26 games for Oakland last season, but hit just .204/.301/.247 with a 70 wRC+ in 187 plate appearances. He has played well at Las Vegas thus far hitting .308/.416/.577 with eight home runs and a 137 wRC+.

Aguilar signed a one-year deal with Oakland in January and has split time at first base with Ryan Noda, but was hitting just .221/.281/.385 with five home runs and an 83 wRC+. Acton allowed just one run over his first four appearances, but has been hit hard of late allowing six hits and seven runs in his last two games.