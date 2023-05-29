Elephant Rumblings: Cancer-free Liam Hendriks poised for MLB return

It’s Memorial Day, Athletics Nation. Hope yours is filled with peace and fond memories.

It’s hard to be happy about the state of the A’s at the moment, but ex-Athletic closer Liam Hendriks’ speedy recovery from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is something we can all celebrate.

Yesterday, the White Sox announced that Hendriks will be activated from the injured list today.

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Per Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors, Hendriks has been rehabbing in Triple-A this month after announcing he was cancer-free in April, and is now deemed ready to return to the big leagues.

This is fantastic news. Hendriks is a fierce competitor on the mound, but off the field he’s shown that he has a heart of gold. I was surprised to learn from this piece on Hendriks that The Athletic published on Friday that the 34-year-old veteran had advanced, Stage 4 cancer. That makes it all the more remarkable that Liam fought it off in just a few months, through which he underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.

Athletics Nation wishes Liam Hendriks a successful return to baseball, a long life, and a prosperous future!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Stay classy, Trashstros.

10 runs in front of tens of fans. pic.twitter.com/8gTcs778mE — Houston Astros (@astros) May 28, 2023

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Blake Beers to MID, 2B Cooper Bowman & RHPs Jake Walkinshaw & J.T. Ginn to MID IL, RHP Norge Ruiz & C Yohel Pozo to LV development list, RHP Adrian Martinez to LV, LHP Hogan Harris to A’s, ACL A’s IF Christopher Cruz retired…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 29, 2023

Lockard to Pinder.

Congratulations on a great career, Chad! One of the nicest people in the game. Will never forget his incredible 2020 postseason with a gimpy hamstring. https://t.co/vBPfNMANqD — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 28, 2023

Stadium hearing today.

May on mental health.

"Fear doesn't go away."



Trevor May shared with @BrodieNBCS the candid mental health message he gave a young player pic.twitter.com/V8u2Yy8xix — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 28, 2023

Uncle Rico would probably have allowed fewer than seven homers.