 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Cancer-free Liam Hendriks poised for MLB return

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It’s Memorial Day, Athletics Nation. Hope yours is filled with peace and fond memories.

It’s hard to be happy about the state of the A’s at the moment, but ex-Athletic closer Liam Hendriks’ speedy recovery from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is something we can all celebrate.

Yesterday, the White Sox announced that Hendriks will be activated from the injured list today.

Per Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors, Hendriks has been rehabbing in Triple-A this month after announcing he was cancer-free in April, and is now deemed ready to return to the big leagues.

This is fantastic news. Hendriks is a fierce competitor on the mound, but off the field he’s shown that he has a heart of gold. I was surprised to learn from this piece on Hendriks that The Athletic published on Friday that the 34-year-old veteran had advanced, Stage 4 cancer. That makes it all the more remarkable that Liam fought it off in just a few months, through which he underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.

Athletics Nation wishes Liam Hendriks a successful return to baseball, a long life, and a prosperous future!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Stay classy, Trashstros.

Roster moves.

Lockard to Pinder.

Stadium hearing today.

May on mental health.

Uncle Rico would probably have allowed fewer than seven homers.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...