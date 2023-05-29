Elephant Rumblings: Cancer-free Liam Hendriks poised for MLB return

It’s Memorial Day, Athletics Nation. Hope yours is filled with peace and fond memories.
It’s hard to be happy about the state of the A’s at the moment, but ex-Athletic closer Liam Hendriks’ speedy recovery from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is something we can all celebrate.
Yesterday, the White Sox announced that Hendriks will be activated from the injured list today.
Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023
Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks
Per Mark Polishuk at MLB Trade Rumors, Hendriks has been rehabbing in Triple-A this month after announcing he was cancer-free in April, and is now deemed ready to return to the big leagues.
This is fantastic news. Hendriks is a fierce competitor on the mound, but off the field he’s shown that he has a heart of gold. I was surprised to learn from this piece on Hendriks that The Athletic published on Friday that the 34-year-old veteran had advanced, Stage 4 cancer. That makes it all the more remarkable that Liam fought it off in just a few months, through which he underwent four rounds of chemotherapy.
Athletics Nation wishes Liam Hendriks a successful return to baseball, a long life, and a prosperous future!
A’s Coverage:
- Hardin: Home run barrage sinks A’s in 10-1 loss to Astros
- Gallegos: Forst on A’s start: ‘Not what anybody imagined’
- Ostler: How Oakland takes back the Coliseum and its sports destiny from the A’s ($)
- Gallegos: Next A’s contender taking shape at Double-A
- Martin: Forst admits worry for A’s players amid Vegas ‘distraction’
MLB News & Interest:
- Polishuk: White Sox To Activate Liam Hendriks From Injured List
- Polishuk: Chad Pinder To Retire
- Hampton: Quick Hits: Stroman, Maeda, Orioles, Barreto
- Rosenthal: Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, with opt out looming, does not want to be traded ($)
- Meisel: How umpiring gave a second life to a baseball-loving veteran ($)
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Stay classy, Trashstros.
10 runs in front of tens of fans. pic.twitter.com/8gTcs778mE— Houston Astros (@astros) May 28, 2023
Roster moves.
A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Blake Beers to MID, 2B Cooper Bowman & RHPs Jake Walkinshaw & J.T. Ginn to MID IL, RHP Norge Ruiz & C Yohel Pozo to LV development list, RHP Adrian Martinez to LV, LHP Hogan Harris to A’s, ACL A’s IF Christopher Cruz retired…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) May 29, 2023
Lockard to Pinder.
Congratulations on a great career, Chad! One of the nicest people in the game. Will never forget his incredible 2020 postseason with a gimpy hamstring. https://t.co/vBPfNMANqD— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) May 28, 2023
Stadium hearing today.
For tomorrow ⤵️ https://t.co/dFHjg0r6c5— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) May 28, 2023
May on mental health.
"Fear doesn't go away."— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 28, 2023
Trevor May shared with @BrodieNBCS the candid mental health message he gave a young player pic.twitter.com/V8u2Yy8xix
Uncle Rico would probably have allowed fewer than seven homers.
Uncle Rico can still sling it a quarter mile pic.twitter.com/HQMlQobN8o— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 28, 2023
Loading comments...