Astros vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up a three-game series with the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum. The A’s dropped the opener Friday 5-2 and then fell again Saturday 6-3. Oakland has lost a season-high 10-straight games.

The A’s made a late switch Sunday installing Ken Waldichuk as an opener. Right-hander Luis Medina is expected to follow.

Kotsay noted Waldichuk's velocity has been down after his first 2 innings, thus the decision to open with him today: “It’s to reset him with extra rest and using those two innings to evaluate. See if there’s something to him going out and his velo being at 93 and staying there." — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) May 28, 2023

Esteury Ruiz is 1-for-17 over his last four games and will get the day off on Sunday. Ryan Noda will move into the leadoff spot in the order while JJ Bleday will play center and hit fifth. Jace Peterson returns to the lineup at third base and will bat eighth.

Today's lineup vs. Houston - May 28, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/GzjrQSyzPr — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 28, 2023

For the Astros, Kyle Tucker will get the day off Sunday. Jake Meyers will play center field with Chas McCormick shifting over to right.