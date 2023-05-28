 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros vs. Athletics game thread

By Kris Willis
Arizona Diamondbacks v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics will wrap up a three-game series with the Houston Astros Sunday afternoon at the Coliseum. The A’s dropped the opener Friday 5-2 and then fell again Saturday 6-3. Oakland has lost a season-high 10-straight games.

The A’s made a late switch Sunday installing Ken Waldichuk as an opener. Right-hander Luis Medina is expected to follow.

Esteury Ruiz is 1-for-17 over his last four games and will get the day off on Sunday. Ryan Noda will move into the leadoff spot in the order while JJ Bleday will play center and hit fifth. Jace Peterson returns to the lineup at third base and will bat eighth.

For the Astros, Kyle Tucker will get the day off Sunday. Jake Meyers will play center field with Chas McCormick shifting over to right.

