Luis Medina, A’s look to avoid sweep against Astros (UPDATED)

After suffering yet another loss, the Oakland Athletics will try to snap a season-high 10-game losing streak Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Oakland’s last victory came on May 16 against Arizona and they are 2-18 over their last 20 games dating back to May 7. Houston has won all five meetings between the two teams this season.

While it is hard to find any ray of light in the A’s 2023 season, Luis Medina’s recent performance could qualify. Medina was bombed in his major league debut allowing seven earned runs over five innings to the Angels at the end of April. He rejoined the rotation on May 11 and has allowed three runs in three straight starts, while pitching into the sixth inning in each. Home runs have been an issue having allowed five over his last 17 1/3 innings, but he has shown poise and has walked just four hitters combined over his last three outings.

The Astros will counter with right-hander Cristian Javier who will be making his 11th start of the season. After turning in a solid April, Javier has continued to trend up in May allowing just seven runs combined over four starts (25 innings). He allowed four hits and one run over six innings in his last start in Milwaukee and has allowed just four runs combined over his last three starts.

Shea Langeliers had two hits and drove in two of Oakland’s three runs in Saturday’s loss. After producing a 108 wRC+ in April, Langeliers has slumped in May hitting just .197/.275/.296 with a 61 wRC+ in May. Esteury Ruiz went hitless Saturday with three strikeouts and is 1-for-17 with five punchouts over his last four games.

UPDATE - The A’s will go with Ken Waldichuk as an opener for Sunday’s game. Medina is expected to follow.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, May 28, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2