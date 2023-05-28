Elephant Rumblings: David Forst speaks

Oakland Athletics GM David Forst spoke to the media prior to the team’s 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros Sunday and discussed a variety of topics including the team’s dismal start to the 2023 season.

“I think it’s hard to describe how things have gone,” general manager David Forst said Saturday morning before the A’s played the Astros. “This is not what anybody imagined. It’s frankly hard to explain. It’s a little bit of a perfect storm of a lot of inexperience and young players combined with a lot of veteran players not, sort of, playing to their expected level. Throw in a bunch of injuries and you sort of get where we are right now.”

Forst also voiced his support for manager Mark Kotsay and said that no changes to the coaching staff have been discussed. He also said that he doesn’t think the impending move to Las Vegas has impacted the team’s on-field performance.

Hogan Harris discusses Saturday’s performance

Hogan Harris says finding a rhythm on the rubber was the biggest difference from his first outing to today pic.twitter.com/jM477X5XSj — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

Interim manager Darren Bush on Harris

Interim manager Darren Bush was impressed with Hogan Harris' five-scoreless innings on the bump pic.twitter.com/YlUXtTdpA3 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

