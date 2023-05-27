Hogan Harris impressive, but A’s drop 10th straight with loss to Astros

The Oakland Athletics got a good performance from Hogan Harris, but the offense didn’t do much and the Houston Astros pulled away late in a 6-3 loss.

It didn’t take long for the A’s to find themselves in an early deficit. Austin Pruitt got the start as the opener and allowed a leadoff single to Jose Altuve. Jeremy Pena then jumped on an inside fastball and drove it out to left to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

Hogan Harris entered as expected in the second and issued a one-out walk to Martin Maldonado, but then got Altuve to bounce into an inning ending double play.

Oakland finally scratched across a run against Valdez in the second. Ramon Laureano led off the inning with a double and then stole third bae. Aledmys Diaz brought him home with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Harris settled in after the walk in the second and retired 10 straight hitters. He struck out the side in the fourth and added another in the fifth.

The A’s threatened in the fifth as Shea Langeliers led off the inning with a double. Tony Kemp then gave himself up with a bunt that advanced Langeliers to third. Valdez then walked Nick Allen to put runners at the corners, but came back and struck out Esteury Ruiz. Brent Rooker fell behind in the count 0-2, but hung in there to work a walk to load the bases. Seth Brown then grounded sharply to Jose Abreu at first who booted it, but recovered in time with a flip to Valdez to end the inning.

Harris would stretch his streak to 12-straight before Bregman singled with two outs in the sixth. Harris would leave him stranded though as Kyle Tucker lined out to Laureano in right to end the inning.

Oakland got another runner in scoring position in the sixth when Diaz sent a double over the head of Alvarez in left with two outs. However, they once again came away empty handed as Langeliers went down swinging.

Harris was replaced by Trevor May to start the seventh. It was an excellent showing for Harris who allowed just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. He struck out five while throwing 77 pitches.

May retired Abreu to start the seventh, but then walked Chas McCormick and then allowed an infield single to Corey Jelks. He would escape though as Maldonado bounced into a double play.

The Astros blew the game open in the eight against Garrett Acton. Altuve doubled to start the inning. Pena then followed with a double of his own off the wall in left, Altuve however got a late break at second and had to hold at third base. The base running error wouldn’t matter though as the A’s intentionally walked Alvarez to load the bases and Bregman brought everyone home with a double to left to put Houston in front 5-1.

Acton, who didn’t retire a batter, was replaced by Richard Lovelady who got Tucker to ground out for the first out. Abreu plated another run with a sacrifice fly to right. Lovelady then struck out McCormick to bring the inning to a close.

The A’s crept closer in the eighth as Rooker led off the inning with a double off of Bryan Abreu. Seth Brown then walked to put runners at first and second. Abreu struck out Laureano for the first out and then got pinch hitter Ryan Noda to fly out. He then hit Diaz to load the bases. Abreu was replaced by Hector Neris who was greeted with a single by Langeliers that scored two to cut the deficit to 6-3. Neris then got Kemp to ground out to end the inning.

Put on the rally caps pic.twitter.com/X2sFNtEWBY — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

Ryan Pressly retired the side in order in the ninth to end the game.

Oakland suffers its 10th straight loss and falls to 10-44 for the season. The series will wrap up Sunday with Luis Medina matching up against Cristian Javier.