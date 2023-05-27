A’s recall Hogan Harris, option Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced that they have recalled left-hander Hogan Harris from Las Vegas, prior to Saturday’s matchup against the Houston Astros. The team optioned Adrian Martinez back to Triple A to open up a spot on the active roster.

Harris has made eight starts at Las Vegas where he posted a 3.77 ERA and a 5.92 FIP in 31 innings. He is averaging a strikeout per inning in the minors, but has issued 20 walks in those 31 innings. Harris made his debut on April 14 against the Mets and struggled allowing one hit, five walks and six runs while retiring just one batter.

Martinez had pitched well of late allowing just two runs over his last six appearances. He struck out two while retiring all five batters he faced in Friday’s series opener against the Astros.

Right-hander Austin Pruitt will serve as an opener for Saturday’s game and will be followed by Harris.