Astros vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a 10th straight loss Saturday when they continue their series against the Houston Astros. Austin Pruitt will serve as an opener for the A’s in Saturday’s game and will likely be followed by rookie left-hander Hogan Harris, who was added to the major league roster Saturday morning. The Astros will counter with left-hander Framber Valdez who tossed a complete game shutout against the A’s last week.

Brent Rooker will serve as the DH and hit second for the A’s in Saturday’s game. Seth Brown has homered in two straight games and will hit third against the lefty. Aledmys Diaz starts and third and will bat sixth.

Today's lineup vs. Houston - May 27, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum

For the Astros, Jeremy Pena returns to the lineup and will hit second and play shortstop. Yordan Alvarez starts in left and will bat third. Chas McCormick gets the start and center and is hitting seventh.