Elephant Rumblings: Ballpark bill introduced in Nevada Legislature

The next step in a potential move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas has taken place as a bill for funding of a new ballpark was introduced in Nevada’s legislature Friday night according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The bill includes a public contribution of up to $380 million for the proposed $1.5 billion ballpark project.

The A’s released renderings of the proposed ballpark with a partially retractable roof on Friday. If the bill passes, the next step in the process would be approval by MLB’s relocation committee.

Mark Kotsay following Friday’s loss

Kotsay admits the A's start to the season can "test your character" but is urging his team to focus and build on the positives pic.twitter.com/jnTwad0n8e — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

James Kaprielian with his thoughts on the A’s rough start

"I've never gone through anything like this, I don't think anyone has."



Kaprielian on the A's rough start to the season pic.twitter.com/ttDWlAtrJV — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) May 27, 2023

A big night for Tyler Soderstrom who homered twice for Las Vegas