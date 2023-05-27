 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Ballpark bill introduced in Nevada Legislature

News and notes from Friday.

By Kris Willis
The next step in a potential move of the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas has taken place as a bill for funding of a new ballpark was introduced in Nevada’s legislature Friday night according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The bill includes a public contribution of up to $380 million for the proposed $1.5 billion ballpark project.

The A’s released renderings of the proposed ballpark with a partially retractable roof on Friday. If the bill passes, the next step in the process would be approval by MLB’s relocation committee.

Mark Kotsay following Friday’s loss

James Kaprielian with his thoughts on the A’s rough start

A big night for Tyler Soderstrom who homered twice for Las Vegas

