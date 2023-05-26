 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A’s vs. Astros game thread

By JToster
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Can the Oakland A’s turn their 8-game losing streak into an 11-game dive? We’ll find out this weekend, starting with tonight’s ballgame, the first of a triplet against the Houston Astros.

Here’s tonight’s lineup with James Kaprielian on the mound:

And here’s who the Astros are rolling out behind Hunter Brown:

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...