A’s vs. Astros game thread

Can the Oakland A’s turn their 8-game losing streak into an 11-game dive? We’ll find out this weekend, starting with tonight’s ballgame, the first of a triplet against the Houston Astros.
Here’s tonight’s lineup with James Kaprielian on the mound:
Roll call pic.twitter.com/lSyA2UDHE7— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 26, 2023
And here’s who the Astros are rolling out behind Hunter Brown:
Late night in Oakland.— Houston Astros (@astros) May 26, 2023
: 8:40 PM
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/YOkHL7dvYF
Loading comments...