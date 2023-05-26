James Kaprielian starts as A’s try to snap skid

After a winless road trip, the Oakland Athletics return to The Coliseum where they will begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The A’s have lost eight-straight games, including all seven-games of their road trip where they were outscored 33-10. Oakland is 5-20 at home and 5-22 on the road.

James Kaprielian is scheduled to start Friday’s game, although the chance exists that the A’s opt to go with an opener. If that turns out to be the case, it wasn’t announced as of this writing. Like most of Oakland’s starters, Kaprielian’s overall numbers are ugly. He will carry an 8.68 ERA and a 6.38 FIP into Friday’s start.

However, he has pitched better in two starts since returning to the major league roster. He allowed three runs and struck out seven in a season-high seven innings on May 13 against the Rangers. he followed that up by allowing one run over five innings against the Astros last time out.

Houston will counter with rookie right-hander Hunter Brown who will make his second straight start against the A’s. Brown allowed five hits, two runs (one earned) and struck out nine in five innings last week.

Oakland managed just three hits in Thursday’s 3-2 loss in Seattle. Ryan Noda doubled and then scored on a two-run home run by Seth Brown in the first inning. The A’s recorded just one more hit, a sixth inning single by Noda, the rest of the way. Brown’s homer was his first since returning from the injured list. He is 3-for-12 at the plate in four games since returning.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, May 26, 6:40 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2