Athletics release renderings of proposed new Las Vegas ballpark

The Oakland Athletics have released the first renderings of the club’s proposed new ballpark in Las Vegas. The renderings are for the Tropicana site and show a 30,000 seat stadium with a partially retractable roof.

“We are excited to share our vision for the A’s potential new home,” Said A’s president Dave Kaval. “As our first conceptual design, we will continue to refine the look and feel of the ballpark over the next year. We hope our project goes beyond a traditional ballpark and serves as a catalyst for community development and engagement. It follows in the footsteps and success of the professional sports teams that come before us, in creating union jobs, stimulating economic growth, and fostering investments in the community.”

“Thanks to the vision of Bally’s and GLPI, we have the opportunity to bring baseball to one of the most energetic locations in Las Vegas. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the Nevada Governor, Legislative leaders, Clark County Commissioners, and the Southern Nevada community as we move forward with plans on our new home.”

The new stadium is being touted as a “state-of-the-art venue” that will be a “hub for sports, entertainment and community engagement.”